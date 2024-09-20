Open Menu

90 Percent Housing Societies Illegal In KP: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 11:10 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Local Government Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a report of housing societies declaring 90 percent illegal or unregistered and only 10 percent registered societies in the province.

According to a report released here, more than half i.e. 60 percent of the housing societies in KP were illegal while 30 percent were unregistered, adding that the number of legal housing societies in the province was only 80.

It said that there were currently 822 housing societies across the province, of which 254 were operating in Dera Ismail Khan Division, 247 in Peshawar Division, 77 in Malakand, 74 in Hazara, 73 in Bannu, 67 in Mardan and only 30 in Kohat Division.

More than half i.e. 495 housing societies in the province were illegal. Likewise, the number of unregistered societies is 247.

The Local Government Department has released the Names of illegal and unregistered societies on its website and advised public to remain cautious while investing in these societies.

