UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

90 Percent Residents Of Gulshan-e-Zia Are Deserving Poor: Hunaid Lakhani

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 05:11 PM

90 percent residents of Gulshan-e-Zia are deserving poor: Hunaid Lakhani

Head of the Bait-Ul-Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani has said that 90 percent population of the Gulshan-e-Zia, Orangi Town, are the needy people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Head of the Bait-Ul-Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani has said that 90 percent population of the Gulshan-e-Zia, Orangi Town, are the needy people.

He said that the area was not only facing the lack of ration but also of other things, said a press release here on Tuesday.

Hunaid said that the situation in the area was not good.

He said that the area was the biggest Kachi abadi of Asia and it was 40 years old.

Around 4 million people were living there, he said.

Earlier, he distributed ration among the people.

Related Topics

Sindh Orangi Asia Million

Recent Stories

MoHAP Under-Secretary praises Emirates Health Serv ..

1 minute ago

PTM leader leads protest against closure of intern ..

10 minutes ago

WhatsApp Reduces Quota on Forwarded Messages to Fi ..

4 minutes ago

'All Rise' episode to be shot remotely to reflect ..

4 minutes ago

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) cal ..

4 minutes ago

US Coalition Transfers Military Advisers' HQ in Ba ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.