90 percent residents of Gulshan-e-Zia are deserving poor: Hunaid Lakhani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Head of the Bait-Ul-Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani has said that 90 percent population of the Gulshan-e-Zia, Orangi Town, are the needy people.

He said that the area was not only facing the lack of ration but also of other things, said a press release here on Tuesday.

Hunaid said that the situation in the area was not good.

He said that the area was the biggest Kachi abadi of Asia and it was 40 years old.

Around 4 million people were living there, he said.

Earlier, he distributed ration among the people.