90 POs nabbed during Eid days: CPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that the police had nabbed 90 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from Faisalabad during Eid holidays.

Reviewing police performance during a meeting here on Monday, the CPO said that the police had made elaborate security arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Special police teams remain active especially in sensitive areas and these teams succeeded in arresting 90 POs during this period in addition to recovering 13 pistols, five rifles, two guns, one repeater and 90 bullets from the possession of 21 illicit weapon holders.

Similarly, the police also arrested 41 drug traffickers along with 549 liter Liquor and 2.92 kg Chars in addition to nabbing the accused and registering 10 gambling cases and 10 cases of aerial firing during this period, he added.