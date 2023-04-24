UrduPoint.com

90 POs Nabbed During Eid Days: CPO

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 11:00 PM

90 POs nabbed during Eid days: CPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that the police had nabbed 90 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from Faisalabad during Eid holidays.

Reviewing police performance during a meeting here on Monday, the CPO said that the police had made elaborate security arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Special police teams remain active especially in sensitive areas and these teams succeeded in arresting 90 POs during this period in addition to recovering 13 pistols, five rifles, two guns, one repeater and 90 bullets from the possession of 21 illicit weapon holders.

Similarly, the police also arrested 41 drug traffickers along with 549 liter Liquor and 2.92 kg Chars in addition to nabbing the accused and registering 10 gambling cases and 10 cases of aerial firing during this period, he added.

Related Topics

Firing Faisalabad Police Holidays Nasir From Weapon

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create inve ..

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create investment opportunities in new ec ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transactions Monday

2 hours ago
 UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

3 hours ago
 ‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

4 hours ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.