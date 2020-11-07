UrduPoint.com
90 Poultry Units Distributed In Chiniot District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

90 poultry units distributed in Chiniot district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :The Livestock Department distributed 90 poultry units among applicants in district Chiniot on Saturday.

The poultry units comprising 12 poultry birds were distributed in three tehsils Chiniot, Lalian and Bohawana at subsidized rate of Rs 1050 per unit.

Deputy Director Livestock tehsil Dr Qaisar Aziz distributed 30 units in tehsil Chiniot, Dr Atta Subhani also distributed the same number of units in Lalian while remaining were given away by a representative of the department in tehsil Bohawana.

More Stories From Pakistan

