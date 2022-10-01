90 poultry units distributed in Chiniot district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The livestock department distributed 90 poultry units in different villages of Chiniot district with an aim to promote poultry farming in rural areas.

Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan said here on Saturday that each poultry unit consisted of five hens and a rooster and its price was Rs 1180.

He said that 30 poultry units were distributed in Tehsil Chiniot, 30 in Tehsil Bhowana and 30 units in Tehsil Lalian.

In this connection, a formal poultry units distribution ceremony was also heldin which units were given to the successful candidates after balloting, he added.