90 Poultry Units Distributed In District Jhang

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 07:15 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The divisional livestock department distributed 90 poultry units among farmers in rural areas of the district Jhang on Tuesday.

The poultry unit comprised of 11 hens and a male hen and it was given to the farmers at a subsidized rate of Rs 1180 per unit.

Sources said that poultry birds would be given phase-wise in all districts of division Faisalabad. The objective of the effort is to provide protein to people in the shape of eggs and quality meat, he added.

