90 poultry units distributed in TT Singh

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Livestock Department distributed 90 poultry units among people in the rural area of district Toba Tek Singh on Monday.

Each poultry unit comprising 11 hens and a male hen was given at the rate of Rs 1,180 per unit.

MPA Saeed Ahmed Mehdi along with PTI leader Ch Ashfaq Ahmed distributed the units among farmers.

Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali said that distribution of poultry units among farmers was continuing in phases.