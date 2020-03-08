UrduPoint.com
90 Power Pilferers Caught In A Day In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 04:30 PM

90 power pilferers caught in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 90 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Sunday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 83970 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 1.2 million was imposed as fine while cases were also registered against six power pilferers over tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

