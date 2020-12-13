90 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 90 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 146,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.3 million fine was imposed and case was lodged against five power pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.