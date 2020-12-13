UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

90 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

90 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 90 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 146,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.3 million fine was imposed and case was lodged against five power pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Nigeria to establish joint committee to enhan ..

56 minutes ago

UAE to host 20th Council of Ministers Meeting of I ..

56 minutes ago

RTA construction seeks to ease traffic flow along ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Israel export credit agencies to boost econom ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on appointing Ch ..

3 hours ago

Noor Dubai resumes activities in Nigeria with stri ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.