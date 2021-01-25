UrduPoint.com
90 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 09:00 PM

90 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) netted 90 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during last 24 hours, Mepco official said on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) netted 90 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during last 24 hours, Mepco official said on Monday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 95,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.3 million fine was imposed. The electricity thieves were involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

