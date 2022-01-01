UrduPoint.com

90 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Published January 01, 2022

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) had caught 90 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) had caught 90 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day.

A MEPCO official on Saturday said, their teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 88,741 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.4 million fine was imposed while seven cases were logged against the power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

