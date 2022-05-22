UrduPoint.com

90 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

90 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 90 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 138,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.5 million fine was imposed while FIR was registered against four of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

