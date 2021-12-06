90 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 90 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Monday

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 317,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3.4 million fine was imposed on power pilferers out of which over 2.8 million has been recovered from them. The fine was imposed on the pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.