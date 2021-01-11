UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

90% Process On Media Colony Kohat Completed: CM's Aide

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:49 PM

90% process on Media Colony Kohat completed: CM's aide

Advisor to KP CM on Science & Information Technology (S&IT), Ziaullah Bangash has said that 90% process on establishment of Media Colony in Kohat has been completed. He said that land has been transferred for the establishment of the colony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Science & Information Technology (S&IT), Ziaullah Bangash has said that 90% process on establishment of Media Colony in Kohat has been completed. He said that land has been transferred for the establishment of the colony.

He was addressing prize distribution and concluding ceremony of Snooker Tournament organized under the auspices of Kohat Press Club (KPC) on Monday.

The advisor to CM said that a summary for the approval of Rs.10 million grant for Kohat Press Club has been sent to chief minister, that would be released soon.

He said that maximum facilities would be provided in Kohat Press Club to turn it into a model press club of the province.

He said that a fund of Rs.8.3 million was already approved for repair and beautification of the building of press club. He said that work on the beautification project would begin soon.

Ziaullah Bangash further said that a Snooker Room would also be constructed at the cost of Rs.1 million, saying grant for the purpose has already been released. He assured all possible support and cooperation with the press club.

He on this occasion distributed prizes including a motorcycle to journalist Bashir Jan for winning the final of the tournament while runner-up and third position holder were awarded mobile phone set and cash prize of Rs.15000/- respectively.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Snooker Mobile Kohat Media All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

‘May God bless you,’ Rabbi Elie Abadie thanks ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review promot ..

20 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Liberian President discuss stre ..

20 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights IPU’s role in ensuring s ..

35 minutes ago

Governor Punjab inaugurates water filtration plant ..

1 minute ago

Top civil, military brass discuss national securit ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.