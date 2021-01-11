Advisor to KP CM on Science & Information Technology (S&IT), Ziaullah Bangash has said that 90% process on establishment of Media Colony in Kohat has been completed. He said that land has been transferred for the establishment of the colony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Science & Information Technology (S&IT), Ziaullah Bangash has said that 90% process on establishment of Media Colony in Kohat has been completed. He said that land has been transferred for the establishment of the colony.

He was addressing prize distribution and concluding ceremony of Snooker Tournament organized under the auspices of Kohat Press Club (KPC) on Monday.

The advisor to CM said that a summary for the approval of Rs.10 million grant for Kohat Press Club has been sent to chief minister, that would be released soon.

He said that maximum facilities would be provided in Kohat Press Club to turn it into a model press club of the province.

He said that a fund of Rs.8.3 million was already approved for repair and beautification of the building of press club. He said that work on the beautification project would begin soon.

Ziaullah Bangash further said that a Snooker Room would also be constructed at the cost of Rs.1 million, saying grant for the purpose has already been released. He assured all possible support and cooperation with the press club.

He on this occasion distributed prizes including a motorcycle to journalist Bashir Jan for winning the final of the tournament while runner-up and third position holder were awarded mobile phone set and cash prize of Rs.15000/- respectively.