90 Schools Still Not Functional In Khyber Distt: PA

January 14, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Shafiq Afridi on Friday told that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly that as many as 90 schools which were demolished in terrorist attacks in Khyber district could not be made operational despite Chief Minister's directives

Speaking on a call attention notice, he said that there educational institutions include boys and girls schools and children of the merged district were deprived of their basic right of education.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the concerned department to make these schools operational within 15-day but due to negligence of the Works department the work was halted on these schools.

He further pointed out that 43 schools in Tira have been constructed completely but due to unavailability of teachers these schools were still non operational.

He urged the government to reconstruct the damaged schools and ensure teachers for the completed schools.

