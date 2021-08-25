90 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

Price control magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 103,000 on 90 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 103,000 on 90 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Wednesday that price control magistratesinspected 1011 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 90 shopkeepersinvolved in profiteering and imposed fine on them.