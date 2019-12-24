UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

90% Teachers' Recruitment Procedure Completed In Balochistan: Lehri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:10 PM

90% teachers' recruitment procedure completed in Balochistan: Lehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Balochistan Chief Minister for Education Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri on Tuesday said the Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) had been constituted to address the problems of various departments including recruitment process in the province.

Talking to APP, he said a special cell had been set up at Chief Secretariat where people would register their complaints.

He said 90 percent of teachers' recruitment procedure had been completed on merit basis which would help in attaining the target of quality education in respective areas of the province. Appointment lists would be displayed in all district of Balochistan at the end of the month, he added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Direct Foreign Investment in Russia to Increase by ..

1 minute ago

Gloomy Christmas Eve on 20th day of French strike

1 minute ago

Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with mall clashes an ..

1 minute ago

Musanada, Al Dhafra Municipality commence AED240 m ..

27 minutes ago

Rs 90 bln required for up-gradation of 12,500 km r ..

1 minute ago

Senate body directs adopting latest technology to ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.