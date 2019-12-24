90% teachers' recruitment procedure completed in Balochistan: Lehri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Balochistan Chief Minister for Education Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri on Tuesday said the Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) had been constituted to address the problems of various departments including recruitment process in the province.

Talking to APP, he said a special cell had been set up at Chief Secretariat where people would register their complaints.

He said 90 percent of teachers' recruitment procedure had been completed on merit basis which would help in attaining the target of quality education in respective areas of the province. Appointment lists would be displayed in all district of Balochistan at the end of the month, he added.