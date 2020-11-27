90% work of Chahan Dam completed: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (r) Muhammad Mahmood on Friday said that more than 90 percent work on Chahan Dam has been completed.

He directed the authorities to make all out efforts to complete remaining work during current financial year so that the dam could be made operational and the adjoining areas could be supplied clean drinking water.

He said this during his visit to Chahan Dam. Exen Small Dams, Ghulam Rasool and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner inspected the construction work of the project. He also directed the authorities to complete the closing and diversion channels of the dam within shortest possible time frame.

On this occasion, the Commissioner was given a detailed briefing about the dam.

Muhammad Mahmood said that after the completion of the dam, clean drinking water would be available particularly for Chak Jalalud Din, Girja, Dhamyal, Lakhan, Dhaman Syedan, Kalial and other areas.

He said, there was a severe shortage of water in these areas and the residents were fetching water at high rates.

He said that this project of great importance should be completed as soon as possible and there would be no compromise on quality and pace of work.