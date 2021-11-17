900 bags of hoarded fertilizers seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Agriculture Department recovered 900 bags of hoarded fertilizers on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the department said that Deputy Director Agriculture Khalid Mehmood conducted raids at various godowns in Jhalandar, Awagat and Khurarianwala and seized fertilizers including 150 bags of urea, 200 bags of DAP and 550 bags of other fertilizers.

Premises of the godowns were sealed while fertilizers would be sold out on government-fixed rates, he said.

Meanwhile, the agriculture officer also imposed Rs15,000 fine on various fertilizer dealers on the charge of not displaying rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops, spokesman added.