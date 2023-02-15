UrduPoint.com

900 Bottles Of Liquor Recovered During Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

900 bottles of liquor recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a liquor supplier and recovered 900 bottles of liquor from his possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday.

The supplier was identified as Zahid, informed a police spokesman.

The accused has a record in drug cases, SHO Kahuta said Other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of the police team and said that the ongoing crackdown against drug dealers and liquor suppliers will be accelerated.

Meanwhile, a drug dealer Naeem alias Guddu opened fire on the police party in the Waris Khan area and ran away from the scene.

However, police arrested the co-accused namely Shafiq while taking action, and confiscated the vehicle used in the crime.

Police also recovered arms and drugs from the vehicle.

Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the absconding accused. The accused will be arrested and brought to justice.

