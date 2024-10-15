Open Menu

900 Braille Books Distributed Among Blind Students, Says Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan on Tuesday distributed 900 Braille books among students of Ibn-e-Qasim Centre for the Blind to help students who had been facing difficulties in their studies owing to shortage of Braille books.

The Commissioner distributed Braille books at a ceremony organized at Muhammad Bin Qasim Blind Welfare Organization.

She said that these books were donated by SOS. She said that blind students had been facing difficulty in having access to Braille books owing to their shortage for the last eight years.

She said that Braille books for students up to class 10th had been provided while those for the intermediate students would be made available soon. She said that Muhammad Bin Qasim Blind Welfare Organization officials had conveyed their problem to her and SOS was forthcoming to provide the books.

