900 Candidates Appeared In MUET Admission Test
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 11:27 PM
As many as 900 candidates appeared in phase wise computerised admission test for undergraduate Engineering/Architecture and BS programmes commenced in Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Campus Khairpur on Monday
A total of 6432 including 1523 female candidates would appear in the admission test for 2760 seats of both campuses.
The Vice Chancellor Pro.Dr. Taha Hussain Ali on the occasion said that MUET was creating best graduates and candidates who would qualify admission test are fortune and become builders of future.
He said that students completing their education were ambassadors of a varsity and shine the name of their country and institution.
The Vice Chancellor, who is also convener of the monitoring committee of admission tests, visited the test centre and all related phases of the admission test.
Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof.Dr. Aneel Kumar, Dean Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Memon, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Memon and registrar Lachman Das Sotahar were also present on the occasion.
