UrduPoint.com

900 CCTV Cameras Installed For Muharram Security

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2022 | 03:50 PM

900 CCTV cameras installed for Muharram security

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :More than 900 Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras have been installed in various parts of the city to improve security during Muharramul Haram.

A spokesman for the district administration said on Sunday the most of CCTV cameras were installed on the routes of mourning processions which were linked with the control rooms set up at Deputy Commissioner Complex and City Police Officer (CPO) office to monitor the security situation.

The police would remain alert during Ashra Muharram and keep vigil on the movement of suspects through drone cameras, he added.

He further said that city traffic police also erected more than 77 barriers on various roads to ensure checking of suspected persons and vehicles.

Special traffic squad would also remain active on different roads to guidetravelers and commuters during Muharram, he added.

Related Topics

Drone Police Vehicles Traffic Alert Sunday TV Muharram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

15 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

15 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

15 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.