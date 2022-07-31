900 CCTV cameras installed for Muharram security

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :More than 900 Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras have been installed in various parts of the city to improve security during Muharramul Haram.

A spokesman for the district administration said on Sunday the most of CCTV cameras were installed on the routes of mourning processions which were linked with the control rooms set up at Deputy Commissioner Complex and City Police Officer (CPO) office to monitor the security situation.

The police would remain alert during Ashra Muharram and keep vigil on the movement of suspects through drone cameras, he added.

He further said that city traffic police also erected more than 77 barriers on various roads to ensure checking of suspected persons and vehicles.

Special traffic squad would also remain active on different roads to guidetravelers and commuters during Muharram, he added.