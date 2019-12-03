UrduPoint.com
900 Delegates Attend Opening Ceremony Of 3-day AdAsia Congress Held At Alhamra Hall

The three-day 31st Asian Advertising Congress, AdAsia 2019, commenced at Alhamra Hall on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The three-day 31st Asian Advertising Congress, AdAsia 2019, commenced at Alhamra Hall on Tuesday.

Around 900 delegates from advertising and creative communications from the country and around the world are participating in the conference.

AdAsia 2019 is being hosted jointly by the Asian Federation of Advertising Agencies (AFAA) and Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA).

The opening session opened with playing of national anthem, following a performance by a local musical band.

Honourary Chairman AdAsia Pakistan, Javed Jabbar, in his opening remarks said that Lahore, being historical and cultural city, was hosting the conference which was not less than a matter of pride. He said that Pakistan inherited rich culture in 1947 and was carrying forward its legacy today.

Highlighting the importance of Ads, he said that advertisement worked as a mirror for economic reality as well as for socio-cultural realities. Ad was part of the media content, he added.

Chairman AdAsia Lahore, Sarmad Ali, speaking on the occasion, said that advertisement industry had been passing through many phases in the past; however, it was expected that the industry would rise again to its heights.

He said that the conference would help the industry in promoting culture of positive working not only in the country but internationally as well.

CNN anchor Richard Quest held a informative session on the subject of advertising with Chairman S4 Sir Martin Sorrell, while Ali Rez, Creative Director, BBDO Me & Pakistan, also gave a detailed presentation on 'Driving social change through advertising'.

Among other speakers, famous showbiz celebrities Fawad Khan and Atiqa Odho also held a conversation session.

Later, AAFA awards and recognition ceremony was also held in which shields were presented to its partner entrepreneur for best achievements through advertisements.

AdAsia is a prestigious bi-annual international advertising conferences series held by AFAA. The 30th and previous edition of AdAsia was held in Bali in 2017.

The 16th Asian Advertising Congress was held in Lahore in 1989, which was attended by over 800 leading advertising and media specialists from around the world.

