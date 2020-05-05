UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

900 Illegally Stored Rice Bags Recovered In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:48 PM

900 illegally stored rice bags recovered in Khanewal

District administration sealed a godown for not maintaining record of 900 bags of rice, here on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :District administration sealed a godown for not maintaining record of 900 bags of rice, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, working on tip off by Special Branch, price Control Magistrate Asif Raza raided at a warehouse at Block 11 and found 900 bags of rice. The rice was stored to create artificial shortage. The godown was sealed. The sources added that action was being initiated against the owner.

Related Topics

Shortage Price

Recent Stories

Brussels asserts primacy of EU law after German EC ..

2 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) offers Post Gr ..

2 minutes ago

Luxembourg urges Germany to reopen border closed b ..

2 minutes ago

Markets cheer 'light at end of tunnel' in virus cr ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

2 minutes ago

India Mounts Massive Operation to Bring Back Stran ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.