900 illegally stored rice bags recovered in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :District administration sealed a godown for not maintaining record of 900 bags of rice, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, working on tip off by Special Branch, price Control Magistrate Asif Raza raided at a warehouse at Block 11 and found 900 bags of rice. The rice was stored to create artificial shortage. The godown was sealed. The sources added that action was being initiated against the owner.