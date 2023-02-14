UrduPoint.com

900 Kg Illegally Slaughtered Meat Seized In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM

The KMC Veterinary Services department seized 900 kilograms of illegally slaughtered meat in two different raids against the sale of sub-standard and illegally prepared meat in the city

The KMC Veterinary Services department seized 900 kilograms of illegally slaughtered meat in two different raids against the sale of sub-standard and illegally prepared meat in the city.

The staff of Veterinary Department confiscated 500 kg of meat from illegal slaughter in Soldier Bazar market in district East and handed it over to a welfare institution, while during another operation, illegal slaughter in Orangi Town area of district West seized 400 kg of meat and deposited it in the welfare institution, said a statement on Tuesday.

Despite the law and order situation in Orangi Town, the officers of the Veterinary Services Department controlled the situation with the help of the relevant staff and the operation to stop the sale of illegal slaughter meat was completed.

Shopkeepers selling meat of illegal slaughter in different areas have been warned to desist from doing so otherwise strict action will be taken against them.

All possible measures are being taken to ensure the supply of quality and clean meat to the citizens as per the rules of hygiene, so it is the responsibility of the people associated with this profession to avoid the sale of wrong and substandard meat.

