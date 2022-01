FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) destroyed 900 liters substandard milk seized from various vehicles here on Tuesday.

PFA spokesman said the PFA teams checked 1735 vehicles carrying milk to supply it to variousmilk shops and hotels.

The PFA teams found substandard milk in various vehicles and destroyed it, he added.