900 litres substandard milk, 750 kg Chinese salt confiscated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday conducted raids in Peshawar and Mardan districts recovered huge quantities of substandard milk and banned Chinese salt.

A spokesman of the Food Authority said that a team of Food Safety visited Chamkani Police Station Check here and checked various vehicles.

During checking more than 900 liters of sub-standard milk was confiscated and discarded.

Similarly, another team of Food safety acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Hawajaganj Bazar in district Mardan and took into custody about 750 kg of banned Chinese salt from a warehouse.

He said that heavy fines have been imposed on the accused and action has been initiated under the Food Safety Act, The Spokesman