900 Mature Trees To Be Planted Along With 9.5 Kms Road At Northern Bypass

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 12:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood inaugurated "Green Multan Division" campaign by planting tree at Northern Bypass here on Sunday.

A total of 900 mature trees would be planted along 9.5 kilometers Northern Bypass. This was stated by Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood while talking to media persons. Javed Akhtar Mahmood observed that 150,000 trees would be planted in Government schools and hospitals across the divisions. The trees causing allergic disorders and consume more water would not be planted. It was our responsibility to provide neat and clean atmosphere to coming generations.

Chairman PHA Ejaz Janjoa also spoke and stated that fruit and shady trees were being planted. Conservator Forest Shiekh Manzoor Ahmed observed that a proper plan to keep trees safe should be evolved in order to make plantation campaign successful. Director General PHA Dr Aabid stated that mango tree was recognition of city and the its trees would be planted in every park in the city. Additional Commissioner Sarfraz also urged upon citizens to plant trees in homes or offices concerned.

On the occasion, civil society workers, Government officials and special persons also installed plants.

