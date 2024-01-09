900 negligent drivers fined during last week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police have launched special crackdown against reckless drivers and imposed heavy penalties on 900 drivers besides impounding 40 vehicles and motorcycles in different police stations.

According to details, Islamabad Capital Police has initiated a comprehensive crackdown on negligent drivers and motorcyclists. Over the past week, the Special Traffic Education and Enforcement Campaign has seen more than 900 drivers facing heavy penalties, and over 40 vehicles and motorcycles impounded in various police stations across the city.

Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad, Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, emphasized the paramount importance of prioritizing the safety of citizens and eliminating accidents in the capital. The initiative aims not only to enforce strict traffic regulations but also to instill a positive and responsible attitude among duty officers during their shifts.

Under the special directives of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and CPO Safe City, the capital police are undertaking day and night measures to ensure the protection of lives and property of the residents.

A particular focus is placed on drivers who operate their vehicles with negligence and recklessness.

Special squads have been deployed to different zones, with each squad actively enforcing traffic rules and regulations.

Chief Traffic Officer Sarfraz Virk reiterated that their Primary objective is to make Islamabad free from accidents, and every citizen's safety is their foremost responsibility. Reckless drivers, who pose a threat to themselves and others, will face legal consequences in all circumstances.

The initiative extends beyond punitive measures, as the education team has been assigned the task of providing comprehensive awareness to citizens about traffic laws and road safety. Weekly performance reports are expected, and duty officers are urged to uphold high ethical standards during their shifts.

The Islamabad Capital Police's Special Traffic Education and Enforcement Campaign reflects a determined effort to create a safer and more responsible driving environment in the capital, with a clear message that traffic rule violations will not be tolerated, and strict actions will be taken against those who endanger public safety.