900 sacks of fake fertilizer recovered, eight arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :District Administration Karak and Agriculture Department Friday conducted raids in various areas of the city and recovered 900 sacks of fake fertilizers.

According to details, following directives of Provincial Agriculture Minister, team of district administration and agriculture department conducted raids and recovered 900 sacks of fake fertilizer and arrested eight persons.

Machinery and material that was used in manufacturing fake fertilizer was also recovered from factories.

District administration and agriculture department has warned strict action against manufacturing and sale of fake fertilizer and said culprits would be dealt without leniency.