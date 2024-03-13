900 Scouts ready to serve Umrah performers, visitors to Grand Mosque in Ramadan

Saudi Arabia's Director General of Education in the Makkah Region Abdullah bin Saad Al-Ghannam Wednesday checked on the work of scout leaders, students, and girl scouts participating in serving Umrah performers and worshipers at the Grand Holy Mosque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Saudi Arabia's Director General of education in the Makkah Region Abdullah bin Saad Al-Ghannam Wednesday checked on the work of scout leaders, students, and girl scouts participating in serving Umrah performers and worshipers at the Grand Holy Mosque.

He assessed the voluntary services and the Bader Scout Center for volunteer work, and learned about the scouts’ readiness to serve Umrah performers and visitors to the Grand Mosque during the blessed month of Ramadan.

Some 900 boy and girl scouts, along with 40 scout leaders, provide volunteer services for the Ministry of Education's scouts. These services include pushing carts, distributing Iftar meals, organizing crowds, coordinating with government, security, and voluntary agencies, serving visitors to the Grand Mosque, SPA reported.

They project a bright image of the generous citizens serving visitors, highlight the educational role of scouting, and serve Umrah performers.

Al-Ghannam stressed that the voluntary work carried out by the Ministry of Education's scouts at the Grand Mosque is an extension of the efforts exerted by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to improve the level of services provided at the Two Holy Mosques and its keenness to ensure the health, safety, and security of their visitors.