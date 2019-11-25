900 subsidised poultry birds distributed among farmers

The Livestock Department here on Monday distributed 900 poultry birds among farmers on subsidized rate

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The Livestock Department here on Monday distributed 900 poultry birds among farmers on subsidized rate.

Additional Director Livestock Dr Ghulam Nizamuddin told APP that one unit consisted of five hen and one cock.

The farmers were given the poultry birds through balloting. The birds had already been vaccinated against different diseases.

He said that the Punjab government was providing subsidy of Rs 450 on one unit and the Livestock Department charges Rs 1050 only for one unit.