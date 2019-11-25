UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

900 Subsidised Poultry Birds Distributed Among Farmers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 06:46 PM

900 subsidised poultry birds distributed among farmers

The Livestock Department here on Monday distributed 900 poultry birds among farmers on subsidized rate

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The Livestock Department here on Monday distributed 900 poultry birds among farmers on subsidized rate.

Additional Director Livestock Dr Ghulam Nizamuddin told APP that one unit consisted of five hen and one cock.

The farmers were given the poultry birds through balloting. The birds had already been vaccinated against different diseases.

He said that the Punjab government was providing subsidy of Rs 450 on one unit and the Livestock Department charges Rs 1050 only for one unit.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Buzdar meets PM again within 24 hours, s ..

18 minutes ago

32 minutes ago

Fake accounts case: NAB files reference against Za ..

35 minutes ago

Tusk Congratulates Reelected Romanian President, P ..

57 seconds ago

Senator Malik for public hanging of child molester ..

59 seconds ago

'Priceless' jewellery stolen in Dresden heist: mus ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.