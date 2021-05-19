9,000 Bags Of Wheat Seized
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:17 PM
The tehsil administration Jarranwala seized 9,000 bags of wheat on Wednesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The tehsil administration Jarranwala seized 9,000 bags of wheat on Wednesday.
On information, a team headed by Assistant Commissioner Zainul Abidin took six tractor trolleysloaded with wheat into its custody and sent them to the wheat procurement center.
According to official sources, the wheat was being transported to private godowns for storage.