UrduPoint.com

9000 Dialysis Performed In BKMC During Current Year: Data Report

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 06:10 PM

9000 dialysis performed in BKMC during current year: Data Report

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) ::More than 9000 patients have been provided with free dialysis facility under Sehat Sahulat Program in Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) so far during the current year.

A data report released by BKMC here on Friday said that an average of 900 dialysis were conducted each month while the average number of dialysis performed on daily basis is 35.

In Charge of the Dialysis Unit, Dr.Tariq Ikram said thirteen dialysis machines were installed that were working from 8:00 AM to10: PM for maximum facilitation of patients. He said that about 2000 patients in emergency wards were also given dialysis facility in the current year.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

The New Administrative Center Of The Ahal Region R ..

The New Administrative Center Of The Ahal Region Received The Status Of A City A ..

2 minutes ago
 PCB announces commentary panel for New Zealand tou ..

PCB announces commentary panel for New Zealand tour

6 minutes ago
 vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 Now Available in Pakistan ..

Vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 Now Available in Pakistan — Showcasing Advancements fo ..

15 minutes ago
 Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money launder ..

Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money laundering case

17 minutes ago
 LHC hears Ch Pervaiz Elahi’s plea against Punjab ..

LHC hears Ch Pervaiz Elahi’s plea against Punjab Governor’s de-notification ..

37 minutes ago
 Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden ..

Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden trophy breaks internet

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.