9000 dialysis performed in BKMC during current year: Data Report

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) ::More than 9000 patients have been provided with free dialysis facility under Sehat Sahulat Program in Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) so far during the current year.

A data report released by BKMC here on Friday said that an average of 900 dialysis were conducted each month while the average number of dialysis performed on daily basis is 35.

In Charge of the Dialysis Unit, Dr.Tariq Ikram said thirteen dialysis machines were installed that were working from 8:00 AM to10: PM for maximum facilitation of patients. He said that about 2000 patients in emergency wards were also given dialysis facility in the current year.