9000 Drivers Fined Over Not Fastening Of Seatbelt

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

9000 drivers fined over not fastening of seatbelt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police during last month have fined about nine thousand drivers over not fastening of seatbelt, said a press release issued here Friday.

On the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Abbas Majeed Marwat, the City Traffic Police for the implementation of traffic laws have launched crackdown on those driving who were not fastening seatbelt and about 9000 violators were fined.

Similarly, the City Traffic Police is also carrying an awareness campaign regarding fastening of seatbelt in all sectors of the city.

Under the campaign, different educating schools were creating awareness among the motorists about traffic laws to ensure their implementation.

CTO Abbas Majeed Marwat has urged upon the people to ensure the use of seatbelt during travel in case of accident prevent the loss of human lives. He said that the use of seatbelt and adherence to traffic laws can make journey secured.

He directed traffic police to ensure the implementation of all traffic laws including the use of seatbelt.

