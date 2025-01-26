9,000 get interest-free loans under CM’s Apna Ghar programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has hailed the remarkable success of the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar programme, under which more than 9,000 people across Punjab have received interest-free loans totalling Rs. 8.5 billion.

In her statement on Sunday, she said: “Seeing the houses built under this program brings me immense joy, as if I am building my own home.” She said that Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar program would emerge as Pakistan's most successful housing initiative.

The CM emphasized her vision for a Punjab where no one remains homeless, stating, “Everyone deserves the happiness of having their own roof. The state is like a mother, and mothers feel deeply for their homeless children.” She assured that the program operates transparently, with loans granted purely on merit. Beneficiaries receiving loans of Rs 1.5 million will repay the principal in nine years with monthly installments of Rs 14,000.

“This initiative has achieved a unique record by disbursing Rs 8.5 billion in microfinance loans within just a few months,” she noted.

The CM shared that more than 400,000 applications and documents have been submitted via the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar portal in record time. In the first phase, 5,000 loans have been distributed, with over 5,000 houses nearing completion. In Phase-II, construction has begun on homes financed through 3,000 additional loans.

Three impartial microfinance institutions are verifying applications received through the portal to ensure fairness. The CM directed relevant authorities to complete the construction of 100,000 houses within one year and 500,000 houses in five years.

For the convenience of applicants, a dedicated web portal (acag.punjab.gov.pk) and helpline (0800-09100) have been launched.