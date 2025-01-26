Open Menu

9,000 Get Interest-free Loans Under CM’s Apna Ghar Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 08:10 PM

9,000 get interest-free loans under CM’s Apna Ghar programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has hailed the remarkable success of the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar programme, under which more than 9,000 people across Punjab have received interest-free loans totalling Rs. 8.5 billion.

In her statement on Sunday, she said: “Seeing the houses built under this program brings me immense joy, as if I am building my own home.” She said that Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar program would emerge as Pakistan's most successful housing initiative.

The CM emphasized her vision for a Punjab where no one remains homeless, stating, “Everyone deserves the happiness of having their own roof. The state is like a mother, and mothers feel deeply for their homeless children.” She assured that the program operates transparently, with loans granted purely on merit. Beneficiaries receiving loans of Rs 1.5 million will repay the principal in nine years with monthly installments of Rs 14,000.

“This initiative has achieved a unique record by disbursing Rs 8.5 billion in microfinance loans within just a few months,” she noted.

The CM shared that more than 400,000 applications and documents have been submitted via the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar portal in record time. In the first phase, 5,000 loans have been distributed, with over 5,000 houses nearing completion. In Phase-II, construction has begun on homes financed through 3,000 additional loans.

Three impartial microfinance institutions are verifying applications received through the portal to ensure fairness. The CM directed relevant authorities to complete the construction of 100,000 houses within one year and 500,000 houses in five years.

For the convenience of applicants, a dedicated web portal (acag.punjab.gov.pk) and helpline (0800-09100) have been launched.

Recent Stories

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in E ..

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

48 seconds ago
 Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

54 seconds ago
 Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, region ..

Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohamme ..

Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

1 hour ago
 15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Souther ..

15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon

1 hour ago
 Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 ..

Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors

1 hour ago
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues w ..

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials

2 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services showcases innovative fami ..

Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..

2 hours ago
 Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss comba ..

Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism

2 hours ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, hea ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025

2 hours ago
 Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges an ..

Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA

2 hours ago
 SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibiti ..

SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan