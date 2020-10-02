UrduPoint.com
9,000-litre Adulterated Milk Discarded

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:06 PM

In a campaign against adulterated milk, a team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA), led by Assistant Commissioner Chunnian Adnan Badar, sealed a fake factory and discarded 9,000 liters of adulterated milk on Friday

According to official sources here on Friday, the team conducted raid at a nearby village Gara, where fake milk was being prepared with chemicals and pesticides. The team took 9,000 liters of milk into custody and later discarded it, also took into custody two vehicles and sealed the fake factory.

Later the team also sealed another factory at Allahabad on the charge of preparing fake food items.

