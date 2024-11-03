Open Menu

9000 Persons Benefit From Free Medical Camps In Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 02:00 PM

9000 persons benefit from free medical camps in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The district administration Tank organized a four-day free medical camps at several areas across the district under the chief minister’s ‘Awami Agenda’ initiative.

According to the district administration, these camps which aimed at improving public health by providing free medical services to the residents were held in seven union councils including TSD Jandola such as the civil hospital Jandola, Kardi Warm, Shah Alam, Pai, Gul Imam, Wardspon and Amakhel.

Qualified lady doctors and a team of medical specialists participated in the camp in which approximately 9,000 individuals, including women, the elderly, and children, received free medical check-ups and laboratory tests.

All patients were also provided free medications worth Rs 3 million based on prescriptions from doctors.

It added that this initiative was an important step toward improving public health.

APP/slm

