9000 police personnel to remain alert on Eid ul Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi district police had chalked out a security plan, according to which 9000 personnel would remain alert on Eid ul Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi district police had chalked out a security plan, according to which 9000 personnel would remain alert on Eid ul Azha.

The Eid prayer congregations would be held at 655 mosques, Imambargahs and 61 open places and all the congregations would be provided proper security cover, said a police spokesman.

He informed, the Security officers while briefing the CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana in regard to the security arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha that foolproof security arrangements would be made for Rawalpindi during the Eid days.

According to the security plan, 14 gazetted police officers, 29 Inspectors, 109 sub-inspectors, 189 ASIs, 68 head constables, and 1845 constables would be deployed for security duties in the city.

All types of leaves for the police personnel had been cancelled. On the occasion, the CPO while issuing directions said that Rawalpindi Police should work hard with devotion and ensure to provide the community a peaceful environment on Eid.

"We have to sacrifice our happiness for the sake of providing the community calm environment. It's our responsibility that must be fulfilled under the prevailing situation", he added.

The CPO maintained that we must also ensure that no minor or major law-breaking occurs.

In this regard, no banned outfits would be allowed to involve in any activities on Eid, including the collection of animals hides.

He said that during eid days tourists visit Murree in large number thus the police should make extraordinary security arrangements.

Before Eid-ul-Azha, there would be major flag marches by the Police in Rawalpindi to further enhance and strengthen the public's sense of security, he maintained.

Police in-charges of all circles would ensure proper security arrangements at the Eid congregations, he said adding, special directives had also been issued to all officers concerned for effective security measures. Volunteers would also be deployed on Eid congregations. Special pickets had been set up at all the entry and exit points of the city, he said.

Rawalpindi police as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab would make all out efforts to facilitate the tourists and provide and maintain safe and secure environment, he added.

The CPO directed the senior police officers to visit Murree and supervise security arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha, he said, adding that the CTO and SP Saddar would set up camp offices in Murree to monitor all arrangements.