9000 Shelterless People Being Facilitated On Daily Basis Through Panahgahs In SP: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Thursday said that more than 9000 shelterless people were being facilitated on daily basis through 23 Panahgahs across the South Punjab

Talking to APP here, the provincial minister said the initiative of the Panahgah by the incumbent government was a blessing for the shelterless people where they were being facilitated with accommodation and free of cost meal. He said the government has established 23 Panahgahs across the south Punjab where funds of over Rs 0.9 million was being spent on daily basis for public facilitation.

He informed that the establishment of Panahgah and Langar Khanas across the country was reflection of public friendly policy of the government.

He said that most of the people moved to cities to earn their livelihood where they used to sleep on roadside.

Bukhari said the government was moving towards the true pattern of Riasat-e-Madina by initiating different projects of public welfare especially for the deserving people.

The minister also said that incumbent government was striving hard to improve service delivery for public facilitation, adding that the government was initiating different steps for poverty alleviation.

He said that it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that the poor of the society must be uplifted.

Yawar Abbas Bukhari explained that the incumbent paying special focus on welfare of the people which has never been done in the past.

