UrduPoint.com

90,000 Bags Of Wheat Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 03:00 PM

90,000 bags of wheat recovered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :A joint team of the district administration, food department and police took an action against hoarders and 90,000 bags of wheat were recovered worth 44 crore rupees.

The bags of wheat were hidden in godowns of six rice mills in Saranwali area in Satrah police limits.

Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mahmood Awan, teams of the district administration, food department and police checked godowns of the rice mills the last night and recovered 17,000 bags of wheat from Milli Rice Mills, 17,000 from Hatim Rice Mills, 12,000 from Kisan Rice Mills, 17,000 from Eman Rice Mills, 14,000 from Abdullah Rice Mills, 13,000 bags of wheat were recovered from Modern Rice Mills.

The wheat had been handed over to the food department and policemen of Satrah police station had been deployed for security of wheat.

The DC said instructions had been issued to register cases against the owners in Satrah policestation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From Wheat

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption case

28 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in seditio ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in sedition case

2 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant centu ..

Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant century against New Zealand

2 hours ago
 First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan ..

First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stab ..

Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stability in S. Asia

2 hours ago
 Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, ..

Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, quoted out of context: ISPR

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.