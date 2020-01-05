90,000 consumers get rid of gas shortage: SNGPL

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Regional Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Javed Khan claimed that 90,000 consumers have been get rid of gas shortage and are getting regular gas supply without any interruption.

Talking to APP, the Regional Manager said that the residents of Hazara Colony, Mohan pura, Akal Garh, Dhoke Mangtal and Ratta, Raja Bazaar, Bahbara Bazaar, Bani, Kartarpura, Waris Khan and other localities are now getting full gas pressure due to installation of new Town board Stations (TBS) as the areas were facing acute gas shortage for the last 17 years.

He claimed that now mostly affected areas are getting regular supply without any interruption due to the strenuous efforts of the department.

He was informed that 8.6 kilometer pipeline at Waris Khan, Murree road has been made operational. Similarly, 1700 meter gas pipeline is being laid in the areas including Gharebabad, Dhoke Paharian, Rehmatabad, Dhoke Munshi and Dhoke Banars.

He said the construction work would be completed with in stipulated time. Javed Khan said efforts are underway to make sure regular supply of gas in these areas including Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Dhamyal, Groti and Kamalabad.

He said 1600 meter long gas pipeline is being laid in the area of Shakiral and the work is in progress to address the issue.

After the completion of the project, the gas pressure would be improved in the areas including Khurrum colony, Jaz Ground, Muslim Town and Sadiqabad, he added.

He said a new gas pipeline of 10.6 kilometer would be laid from Rawat to Soan pull. Similarly, from Lalkurti to Adiala, a 17.6 kilometer gas pipeline would be laid.

After the completion of project, cantt areas including katchery chowk, Lalkurti, Morgah, Kota Kallan, New lala Zar, lala zar, Mubarrak Line, Tulsa road, Sher Zaman, Dhamyal, Chungi no 22, Gorukpur, Ali Town and adjacent localities would be able to get better gas pressure.