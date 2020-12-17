90,000 Covid-19 tests conducted in Hazara div to identify affected areas: Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara division Riaz Khan Mehsud Thursday said that until now 90,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in various areas of Hazara division to identify the most affected areas and to take preventive measures accordingly.

Talking to newly elected office bearers of All Traders Federation (ATF) Ali Asghar Group at Commissioner House in Abbottabad, he said that as per the directives of the government the district administrations were conducting coronavirus tests to ascertain the most affected areas and take preventive measures.

He said that currently there was no shortage of any medical facility or equipment however the people should have to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly and keep themselves quarantined in case of coronavirus symptoms.

He expressed satisfaction over the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs in markets and public transport saying that the people of Hazara division were well aware and they were fully cooperating with the administration.

The Commissioner said that by adopting three very basic precautionary measures that included social distancing, frequent hand washing and use of face masks could help control the coronavirus.

Later the felicitated the newly elected office bearers of ATF and hoped that they would fully support the government in provision of basic necessities including sugar and flour on subsidized rates. He expressed gratitude to traders over making the Sasta Insaf Bazar initiative successful.