90,000 Pakistanis to perform Hajj this year under govt scheme: Sardar Yousaf

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, has announced that 90,000 Pakistanis will perform Hajj this year under the official government scheme.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, the minister said Hajj flights are expected to begin on April 29.

He said, "Preparations, including vaccinations and training, are well underway.

Hajj training sessions will start on April 8, with pilgrims being briefed on essential health protocols and vaccination requirements. The Hajj package cost has been set at Rs1,150,000 for short-term pilgrims and Rs1,050,000 for long-term pilgrims."

The minister also shared that he had met Saudi officials and reviewed the Hajj arrangements. He clarified that Umrah visas are typically suspended before Hajj to ensure smooth pilgrimage operations.