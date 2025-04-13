90,000 Pilgrims To Depart Under Road To Makkah Project: COO
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Chief Operating Officer and Airport Manager Aftab Gilani on Sunday said that preparations for the Hajj operation at Islamabad International Airport have been completed, and over 90,000 pilgrims will travel under the Road to Makkah project.
While talking to a private news channel, he said that the Road to Makkah counters will soon be established at the airport to facilitate pilgrims.
This year, more than 45,000 pilgrims will depart for the holy land from Islamabad Airport alone, he added.
He said that the Road to Makkah project will be available at both Islamabad and Karachi airports.
Through this initiative, Pakistani pilgrims will be able to complete their Saudi immigration process within Pakistan, saving them from long queues in Jeddah or Madinah, he explained.
He further said that this major step by the Pakistan Airport Authority aims to ensure smooth and convenient travel for pilgrims embarking on their spiritual journey.
Gilani welcomed the announcement by Saudi authorities granting an additional quota of 10,000 pilgrims to Pakistan. He said the approval followed a special request made by the Government of Pakistan to increase the Hajj quota for its citizens.
