Open Menu

90,000 Pilgrims To Depart Under Road To Makkah Project: COO

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 10:30 PM

90,000 Pilgrims to depart under Road to Makkah Project: COO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Chief Operating Officer and Airport Manager Aftab Gilani on Sunday said that preparations for the Hajj operation at Islamabad International Airport have been completed, and over 90,000 pilgrims will travel under the Road to Makkah project.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that the Road to Makkah counters will soon be established at the airport to facilitate pilgrims.

This year, more than 45,000 pilgrims will depart for the holy land from Islamabad Airport alone, he added.

He said that the Road to Makkah project will be available at both Islamabad and Karachi airports.

Through this initiative, Pakistani pilgrims will be able to complete their Saudi immigration process within Pakistan, saving them from long queues in Jeddah or Madinah, he explained.

He further said that this major step by the Pakistan Airport Authority aims to ensure smooth and convenient travel for pilgrims embarking on their spiritual journey.

Gilani welcomed the announcement by Saudi authorities granting an additional quota of 10,000 pilgrims to Pakistan. He said the approval followed a special request made by the Government of Pakistan to increase the Hajj quota for its citizens.

Recent Stories

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

34 minutes ago
 Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

35 minutes ago
 UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

1 hour ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

2 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

3 hours ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

3 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

3 hours ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

4 hours ago
 Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan