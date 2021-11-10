90,000 vaccinated against corona in Dir Lower

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Auon Haider Gondal Wednesday reviewed door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination Campaign in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Auon Haider Gondal Wednesday reviewed door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination Campaign in the district.

Dr Ihsan of Health department briefed the forum about the updated situation regarding COVID-19 vaccination in the district and stated that so far 90 thousands citizen have been vaccinated for the first dose and 40 thousands for the second.

The DC directed all relevant quarters to focus on data entry of 1st dose. The Chair further directed DHO to ensure timely availability of COVID-19 vaccines at all 26 Vaccination Centers.

The chair directed all the stakeholder to utilize all available resources and expedite the vaccination process throughout the district.