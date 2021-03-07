900,000 children to be administered deworming tablets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr. Faiza Kanwal on Sunday said over 900,000 children of the age between 5 to 14 years would be given deworming tablets free of cost during a five-day-long drive to be started from April 5.

The CEO told APP that children working at different places would also be given medicines besides those studying in seminaries and schools.

She said the drive would help overcome malnutrition and intestinal infections among children as abdominal worms can cause several diseases.

She informed that standard operating procedure regarding COVID-19 would be implemented to ensure safety during the drive while wearing face masks and the use of sanitizer would also be mandatory.

Dr. Faiza urged the citizens to cooperate with the health teams as a healthy child was base of a healthy society, adding that the message should be conveyed to all.

