900,000 Deserving Families To Get Free Ration: Commissioner
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Commissioner of Multan Division Maryam Khan has stated that the divisional administration would deliver free ration bags to 900,000 deserving families at their homes.
In a statement issued here on Thursday, the commissioner said that as per directives of the provincial government, all possible efforts would be made to facilitate deserving families across the province. She said that a special awareness campaign has already been started through making announcements at Masajid.
She said that the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has been assigned a special task to check the quality of food items.
The commissioner maintained that QR code would be mentioned to ensure that ration bags are delivered to the relevant persons after scanning the national identity card.
She said that the grieved families could contact the officer of relevant assistant commissioner. She said that the data verification process has been started through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and NADRA.
Maryam further highlighted that 337,138 families from district Multan, 136,840 of Lodhran, 216,765 of Khanewal and 234,169 families from district Vehari would be entertained under the project. She said that a third-party audit would be conducted to ensure transparency.
She said that a Ramadan Bazaar would be set up at Shamabad to offer the best quality commodities at subsidized rates.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Women entrepreneur's exhibition on March 16 minutes ago
-
South Waziristan Taekwondo team honoured for clinching gold medal in int'l event6 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on ‘Role of Women in Punjab Police' held16 minutes ago
-
CM directs authorities to complete Rwp Ring Road project by December16 minutes ago
-
Two drugs peddlers held16 minutes ago
-
Biometric mandatory for motorbike registration in ICT26 minutes ago
-
Suspect of illegal currency exchange held26 minutes ago
-
Educational sector of South Punjab to be aligned with modern trends: ACS26 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman office in-charge holds open court36 minutes ago
-
Dar optimistic about govt to tackle economic challenges36 minutes ago
-
IFA provides training in oil fortification to boost health efforts36 minutes ago
-
DC for early construction of flyovers in Dera city56 minutes ago