Open Menu

900,000 Deserving Families To Get Free Ration: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM

900,000 deserving families to get free ration: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Commissioner of Multan Division Maryam Khan has stated that the divisional administration would deliver free ration bags to 900,000 deserving families at their homes.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the commissioner said that as per directives of the provincial government, all possible efforts would be made to facilitate deserving families across the province. She said that a special awareness campaign has already been started through making announcements at Masajid.

She said that the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has been assigned a special task to check the quality of food items.

The commissioner maintained that QR code would be mentioned to ensure that ration bags are delivered to the relevant persons after scanning the national identity card.

She said that the grieved families could contact the officer of relevant assistant commissioner. She said that the data verification process has been started through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and NADRA.

Maryam further highlighted that 337,138 families from district Multan, 136,840 of Lodhran, 216,765 of Khanewal and 234,169 families from district Vehari would be entertained under the project. She said that a third-party audit would be conducted to ensure transparency.

She said that a Ramadan Bazaar would be set up at Shamabad to offer the best quality commodities at subsidized rates.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Khanewal Lodhran Vehari All From Government Best Ramadan

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB ..

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs

1 hour ago
 Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assem ..

Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..

2 hours ago
 Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T ..

Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022

2 hours ago
 Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochist ..

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly

2 hours ago
 Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed v ..

Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..

2 hours ago
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

16 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

16 hours ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan