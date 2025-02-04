900kg adulterated tea leaves seized

Food safety teams seized 900kg adulterated tea leaves, 285kg daal Maash, colours and machinery here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) food safety teams seized 900kg adulterated tea leaves, 285kg daal Maash, colours and machinery here on Tuesday.

The teams also booked the owner of the unit located in Chiraghabad and also arrested a worker.

When they reached the unit, they found that used tea leaves were being coloured. The samples collected from the site were sent to the lab for analysis.